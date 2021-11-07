CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,783,094. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.