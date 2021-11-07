CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect CarLotz to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOTZ stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarLotz stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

