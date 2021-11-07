CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

