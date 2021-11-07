Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $24.97. 927,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,933,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.