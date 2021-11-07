Cary Baker Sells 9,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $16,771.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23.

PI stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

