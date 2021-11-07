CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SU stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.