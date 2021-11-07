Castleark Management LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 171,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $34.18 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 427.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.