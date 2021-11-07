Castleark Management LLC Raises Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

