Castleark Management LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

