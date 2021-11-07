Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $271.72 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.84.

The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.09.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

