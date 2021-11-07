CCUniverse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $18,873.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004816 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars.

