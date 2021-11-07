CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.