Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 195,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

