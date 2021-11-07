Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 195,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.