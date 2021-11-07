Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 195,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

