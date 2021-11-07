Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company has a market cap of C$31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 354.32. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

