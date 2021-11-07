Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) were down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.15 and last traded at $63.53. Approximately 7,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 119,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $897.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 463,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.