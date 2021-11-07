Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Chrystal Menard Sells 40,000 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cerus stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cerus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Cerus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 39.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.