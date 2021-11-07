Chainswap Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.42 million and $5,172.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00255364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,454,642 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.