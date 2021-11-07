Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

