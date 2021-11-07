Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

