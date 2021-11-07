Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

NYSE:CRL opened at $375.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,744,439. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

