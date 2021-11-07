Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Investors Bancorp worth $31,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

ISBC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.