Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191,083 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $34,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

