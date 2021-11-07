Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Open Lending by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

