Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.05 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.51% of CareTrust REIT worth $34,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

CTRE stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.46%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.