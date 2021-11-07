Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.32 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.51. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $283.92 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.54, for a total transaction of $1,773,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,573,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

