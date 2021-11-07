Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 414,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 361,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

CWBHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charlotte’s Web from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

