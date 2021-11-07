Chemed Co. (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $496.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

