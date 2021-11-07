Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

