Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. Chevron has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

