Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 3.2%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

