Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHRY stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.29. Chrysalis Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65).

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Tim Cruttenden purchased 3,795 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

