CIBC Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.57.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.49%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

