Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $223.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.12 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.67.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

