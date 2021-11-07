Citigroup Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $110.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FMC by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

