Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $89.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,570 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.