Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Clearfield updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.43. 392,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearfield stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Clearfield worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

