Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after buying an additional 415,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

