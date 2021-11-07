Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $245.00. The stock had previously closed at $201.09, but opened at $212.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $207.68, with a volume of 21,708 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NET. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.97.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

