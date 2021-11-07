Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

