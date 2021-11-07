Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 2,491,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,141. Codexis has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

