Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 644.00%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

