Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $13,498,800.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total value of $13,498,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day moving average is $256.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

