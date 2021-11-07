Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$184.00 price target on the stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:CIGI opened at C$182.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.40. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$97.27 and a 52-week high of C$184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.17.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

