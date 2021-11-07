Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $509,475.28 and approximately $118.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,897.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.73 or 0.00955983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00271511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00246606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

