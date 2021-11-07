Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Comerica were worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.