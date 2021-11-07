Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.50 ($6.47) target price from Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.84 and its 200 day moving average is €5.83.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

