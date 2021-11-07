Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.