Comparing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $892.65, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 11.70 $369.78 million $4.75 164.61 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats HG on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

