Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.58

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $545.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

